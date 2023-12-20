BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — According to the Burton Fire District (BFD), MCAS Fire and Rescue, and Beaufort County EMS, a man is being hailed as a hero in Beaufort County today for running into a burning home in order to save his elderly mother from a kitchen fire.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. inside a home in the Grays Hill area of Burton. Officials say that the fire could have had tragic results if it wasn’t for the heroic actions of the woman’s son who happened to be driving by his mother’s house when he noticed large clouds of smoke pouring out of the home.

Upon seeing the smoke, the man dialed 911 before quickly heading into the house. He was able to quickly get his mother to safety and also extinguished some of the blaze by using a nearby container of baking soda.

Burton firefighters arrived shortly after and finished extinguishing the kitchen fire but the flames had already spread into the walls, cabinets and ceiling. Officials say that the fire was likely caused by unattended cooking on the stove. Although the kitchen area had extensive damage, the rest of the single-wide mobile home only suffered minor smoke damage. However, the woman was displaced due to those damages and is currently staying with family members. But, because of her son’s quick thinking, no injuries were reported.

Burton fire officials say that cooking fires are the number one cause of fire in the Burton Fire District and, with more people cooking around the holidays, this could lead to an increase in those cooking fires. Officials strongly suggest that families invest in an ABC fire extinguisher that is less than five years old and can be mounted in the kitchen so that it can be quickly accessed and used.

Fire officials say that this is the second house fire this month, and the third house fire this holiday season for the Burton Fire District. The previous house fire began when a candle was unattended.