Local law enforcement agencies train for active shooter situations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday marked the end of a three-day course on active threat training for Savannah Police, Savannah Fire, Chatham EMS and law enforcement from surrounding agencies.

Course instructors taught first responders how to mitigate the loss of life by creating a rescue task force, which is a combined unit between police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS).

First responders also learned how to render aid with key medical skills based on tactical emergency casualty care.

ATIRC Training

The Active Threat Integrated Response Course (ATIRC), facilitated by the LSU- National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter Terrorist Education (LSU-NCBRT/ACE), was designed to improve integration between law enforcement, fire and EMS in active shooter events.

“Nationwide, what we know is that police have become pretty good at responding to active shooter events,” said Lead Course Instructor Roy Bethge. “What the data tells us is one of the opportunities we have to save more lives and treat patients is by providing some level of medical care at an earlier point in these events.”

The first two days of training consisted of classroom-based lessons, but on the final day, participants had a more hands-on experience.

From artificial weapons to victims outfitted with prosthetic wounds, real active shooter incidents were simulated and increased in complexity throughout the day.

“As law enforcement, our first goal is to stop the threat and our second goal is to save lives,” said Savannah Police Cpl. John E. Smith, who participated in the course.

For more information on LSU-NCBRT/ACE visit their visit their website here.