SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two local law enforcement agencies are getting money from the state to fight gang violence.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) awarded gap funds to 34 organizations across the state.

The Savannah Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are among them.

GEMA Says agencies who got the money had to prove they had successfully prosecuted gang activity.

We do not know yet how much Savannah Police are getting, but back in August, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told News 3 that Savannah does not have a gang problem.

“We do not have a gang problem. We have an issue with young people in that community. They don’t necessarily fit the definition of what we have as established gangs, but we have some in this community.”

We reached out to Savannah Police for more information and a representative told us they are unable to answer questions about the subject at this time.

We plan to follow up with Mayor Johnson about the gap funds soon.