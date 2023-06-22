SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah couple says their family pet proved his worth as a guard dog last weekend when he helped police find someone they were looking for.

If a stranger comes to your family home after dark, you might wish you had a guard dog. You should really wish for a dog like Zeus.

“He knew something wasn’t right.”

Saturday night when Wilbur Crout and his wife were watching their eyelids instead of the tv, Zeus was awake, alert and ready to spring into action after he sensed something strange outside of the home.

“He starts barking raising hell, so my wife says you want me to let him out back and I said yeah let him go out the back yard and he just went crazy,” Crout explained.

That’s when Crout says he knew there was a stranger in his yard and also when that intruder came face to face with a 50-pound mixed-breed dog with a menacing bark.

“The dog came in, he come out, went around here to here and you could see where it’s broken right there he pushed the gate open like that and went through.”

The dog chased the man over the fence where Crout and his son were waiting—they were able to hold him in the front yard until police arrived making sure to praise Zeus for his good work.

Zeus is new to the family, just 8 months ago he was a dog that nobody wanted until one day he wandered up to the home. After the dog’s original owner indicated he no longer wanted Zeus, he quickly became a member of the Crout family.

“He saved the family. It was pretty cool. We’re real proud of him,” Crout said.

WSAV reached out to Savannah police to confirm if any arrests were made or if there were any charges. They did not want to discuss details because it is an ongoing investigation.