SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 16 in the 1900 block of Harrison St. that left two victims seriously injured and one man dead.

After receiving a ShotSpotter report, SPD responded to the incident around 2:00 p.m. and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were safely transported to Memorial Hospital while the other victim died due to his injuries at the scene.

No arrests have currently been made in the shooting.

Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers, at 912-234-2020.