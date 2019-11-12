Flacos Tacos owner arrested in meth investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have arrested a local business owner accused of conspiring with others to have large amounts of crystal methamphetamine shipped to him from across the country to be distributed throughout Chatham County and the surrounding areas.

The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) announced Monday that Adolfo “Flaco” Mitchell of Guyton, 34, turned himself in on Nov. 7 after being indicted on Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Mitchell is the owner of Flacos Tacos, which has multiple locations throughout Chatham and Bryan counties.

According to investigators, Mitchell was the subject of a large narcotics investigation in 2016. Police say Mitchell conspired to have others ship meth to him, but also directed others to transport the drugs to various locations and states.

Investigators say this isn’t the first time Mitchell has been arrested. On March 7, 2018, following a traffic stop, CNT arrested Mitchell and found him to be in possession of marijuana and two firearms. A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

On April 25, 2019, the Chatham County Grand Jury indicted Mitchell.

On May 1, 2019, Mitchell was re-arrested at Flacos Tacos restaurant in Richmond Hill on new charges, Using a Minor for an Illicit Transaction and two counts Furnishing a Pistol to a Minor. Mitchell later posted a $8,500 bond.

This remains an active investigation.