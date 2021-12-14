Chief: Road rage incidents with guns jump fivefold in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With an uptick in road rage incidents and a busy holiday season ahead, Chatham County’s police chief is urging drivers to pack their patience.

According to Chief Jeff Hadley, his department is investigating two recent road rage incidents involving guns.

Last Friday, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a road rage incident where a truck driver was shot in the face with what was believed to be a BB gun.

Hadley said another incident occurred Monday night at the Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road. A person out doing some holiday shopping space reportedly took a parking space and had a gun pointed at them.

The chief said it was the 16th road rage incident this year where someone brandished a gun — that’s more than five times the reports last year.

In 2020, there were just three accounts.

“We just don’t want to see anyone hurt, injured or even arrested,” the chief said.

As CCPD investigates these recent incidents, Hadley offered advice to those who may fall victim to road rage.

Don’t put yourself in danger and, instead, call 911, the chief advised. Try not to react or engage, he added.

Hadley reminded the public that even showing someone a gun is a felony.

