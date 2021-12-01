Live ammo found at SC middle school, Summerville police confirm

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Precautionary lockdowns were implemented at two Dorchester District 2 schools Wednesday after live rounds of ammunition were found on school grounds.

Officials said two bullets were found somewhere on Gregg Middle School grounds, but information on the location — inside the building or outside — was released.

It was reported to law enforcement around 8:45 a.m.; nearby Summerville High School was also placed on precautionary lockdown as a matter of safety.

Law enforcement went classroom to classroom at Gregg Middle School with administrators to search the school and ensure there is no threat.

We are told they did not have any sort of call-in threats, they simply found two bullets on the campus.

Officials say that all students and staff are safe. It is unclear how long the lockdown will be.