Link to murdered activist found at crime scene 2 months after his death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah Police detective testified Monday that a gun stolen from community activist Shawntray Grant on the night of his death turned up at a crime scene nearly two months later.

Grant was a popular community activist who was gunned down in the parking lot of his apartment complex on June 15, 2018. Prosecutors say he was robbed and killed and that he was set up for the robbery because someone knew he had won nearly $10,000 gambling at a casino boat in Brunswick on the night of his death.

At the center of the case is 25-year-old Osha Dunham. He’s charged in Grant’s death but also named as the alleged killer in a 2013 case and in court Monday there was testimony about another murder in July of 2018 (a little more than a month after Grant’s killing.)

Two people who survived the shooting testified there had been a barrage of bullets starting at an eastside apartment complex but that they drove away with the car finally stopping near Waters Avenue.

Monday, Savannah Police Detective Jacob Schroyer testified that a gun recovered from a crime scene on August 7, 2018, turned out to be Grant’s missing weapon.

“Additionally, the firearm that was recovered at Capital Street Grocery (in August of 2018) was flagged because it was stolen on the Shawntray Grant homicide,” said Schroyer.

Dunham was found wounded at the scene and taken to the hospital. He was later taken into custody.

Police testified that another man had apparently been in the possession of Grant’s weapon and tried to get rid of it by dropping it inside the grocery store.

Dunham’s attorney pointed out in a question on cross-examination that no weapon was found on his client that day.

Yet the prosecution contends it can and will link Dunham to Grant’s killing.



24-year-old Nelaunte Grant is also charged in Shawntray Grant’s murder. She allegedly set Mr. Grant up to be robbed of his gambling winnings.



Dunham is also charged with several other violent crimes including the shooting of two men at Yamacraw Village on July 8, 2018.

A third person, 21-year-old Donnell Richardson is facing charges with Dunham regarding those shootings at Yamacraw Village.

Testimony continues Tuesday.