LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials in Liberty County are searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Zykel Toomer was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, white socks and Crocs, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as 4-foot-8 and 110 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Zykel’s location is asked to contact Liberty County Det. Earl Mapp at 912-391-1507 or the non-emergency number 912-368-3911.