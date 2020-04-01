Liberty County officials seek man wanted for rape, child molestation

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a 41-year-old man wanted for rape, child molestation and incest.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Lynn Graham should be considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals Task Force are looking for him.

He is described as a black male, about 5’9” and 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Graham may be driving a 2004 gold Chevy Express van with the Georgia tag RDE-8422.

“Do not approach; dangerous and possibly armed,” a wanted poster from the sheriff’s office reads.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office warrants division at 912-876-6411 or the task force at 912-547-2787.

Information can be submitted anonymously to 912-391-1511 or online at libertsyso.org.