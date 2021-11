LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man died in Liberty County after authorities say he tried to break into someone’s home.

It happened just after 9 p.m. yesterday, in the Victory Manor Mobile Park in Hinesville. According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner shot and killed the suspected burglar as he was trying to get inside.

Deputies found the man’s body in the road. They continue to investigate the man’s death and no further details were released.