Liberty County man receives federal sentence for drug trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Stacey White, 33, of Hinesville received a federal sentence of 246 months after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and testimony, White made multiple trips to the Atlanta area to obtain methamphetamine from a supplier. He then would sell those drugs in the Southern District.

Authorities arrested White along with another conspirator in December 2018 while retrieving stolen methamphetamine in Florida.

Officials say White is a certified member of the Bloods criminal street gang.

According to Department of Justice officials, White’s criminal record includes multiple arrests over the past decade, with three prior felony convictions in state court. He was on probation on state charges at the time of his arrest.

Officials say of the other five members of the conspiracy who were indicted with White in February 2019, three are serving prison terms after entering guilty pleas, while two are in custody and awaiting trial.