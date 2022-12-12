LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county.

The driver reached speeds of up to 140 miles per hour and eventually made a U-turn and headed back toward Liberty County. That’s when a deputy used a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing the driver to wreck at mile marker 68.

Deputies say they found nearly 100 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside a trash bag in the trunk and a firearm while searching the vehicle.

The driver was treated for a minor head injury. The two men inside the car were arrested and are expected to face multiple charges.