MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Liberty County deputy and several other motorists were injured in a wreck involving multiple vehicles on East Oglethorpe Highway. The crash occurred around McIntosh Mountain near Leroy Coffer Highway around 8:30 pm.

The deputy along with several others had to be extracted from their vehicles

GSP Trooper Chris Ashdown as well as Liberty County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Al Hagan said the deputy was involved in pursuing a black Dodge Challenger, the driver of the charger fled from the scene and authorities are searching for him.

The deputy was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center in Hinesville for treatment as well as two other patients. One other patient was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.