LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Liberty County deputy narrowly escaped serious injury Wednesday night after a motorist sideswiped his patrol vehicle.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Lyle Thurmond, the deputy was in the process of a traffic stop on East Oglethorpe Highway and Brights Lake Road on the westbound lane shortly after 7 p.m. when his vehicle was sideswiped.

Thurmond said the deputy was entering his vehicle when the driver failed to move over, striking his door, causing the mirror of his patrol car to hit him in the back.

The impact sent the door into the patrol car causing further damage.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman who just received her license, also hit the vehicle who the deputy had stopped.

The deputy was treated on the scene and was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the stopped vehicle was also treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The woman was cited for failure to move over.