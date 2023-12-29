HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — News 3 has obtained the police report relating to a dog attack in Hinesville on December 18. A Liberty County deputy was off-duty when he was mauled by his neighbor’s dogs.

That deputy has been identified as 56-year-old Ronald Hooks. He was repairing this fence behind me when the dogs attacked him.

Mara McStay, a local dog owner, says there is no excuse for this incident.

“I mean, people really need to take a rein on their dogs,” she said. “I cannot imagine if this dog attacked a smaller child.”

According to the report, these American Bulldogs previously harmed another neighbor’s Chihuahua.

“That makes me feel horrified, you know because my dog is is a Chihuahua and terrier mix and he doesn’t know any better,” McStay said. “Dogs are a responsibility… it is more of a responsibility than having a kid.”

The owner of the dogs who attacked Hooks has been issued two citations for “vicious animals” and two citations for “leash law violation.”

The report states that the owner has had the dogs for around two years, and they told the Hinesville officer that they did not know if the dogs’ vaccines were up-to-date.

When referring to dog codes and ordinances in Hinesville, McStay says it is important to follow those laws.

“It’s there for a reason… and a lot of times, I don’t want to put blame on a dog. The dog doesn’t really know any better. It’s the owner most of the time that is at fault when something bad happens,” McStay explained.

We’re told Deputy Hooks is recovering after multiple surgeries. The court date for the dog owner is January 17, 2024.

Click here to view the codes and ordinances relating to dogs and other animals in the City of Hinesville.