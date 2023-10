RICEBORO, Ga (WSAV)- The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is currently on the scene investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Riceboro.

According to LCSO Chief Deputy, Al Hagan, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Briar Bay and Barrington Ferry Roads around 4 p.m.

Hagan said they are currently searching for a suspect but declined to provide details.

This is a developing story.