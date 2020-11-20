Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks to ID suspect after 19 weapons stolen

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect accused of taking numerous weapons from Dorchester Shooting Preserve.

According to the Liberty County Sheriffs Office, approximately 19 weapons were stolen from the Sunbury Road location sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The weapons are valued at over $38,500 in total.

Detectives have requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has released video footage of the incident and asks anyone who recognizes the person depicted — or the burglary — to contact detectives at 912-391-1500 or ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved, and the recovery of the stolen items.