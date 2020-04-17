Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man claiming to have COVID-19 coughs on deputy, charged with terroristic threats

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) charge a man with Terroristic Threats after they say he claimed to have COVID-19 and then coughed in the face of a deputy.

On Tuesday, Liberty County deputies responded to a 911 call of a burglary at a Hinesville residence.

After arriving, deputies determined the caller, Anthony Devette, 62, was intoxicated and not being truthful about the reasons behind his call to 911.

Deputies arrested Devette for misuse of the 911 system.

The LCSO says after his arrest, Devette stated that he was told he had the COVID-19 virus and he had been exposed to someone that had it, but at times retracted his statements and refused to answer questions.

Officials say after refusing to keep a mask on while in custody, Devette deliberately coughed directly in a deputy’s face and in the presence of 3 other employees.

Devette faces charges including Terroristic Threats and acts (felony), Unlawful conduct during a 911 call and Obstruction of a law enforcement Officer.