MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Midway Wednesday afternoon.

The man was a Liberty County resident, police say. He was traveling northbound on Lewis Fraiser Road when he went off the road and struck a tree just after 4:30 p.m.

The dog the man was traveling with received minor injuries and has since been turned over to animal control.

Police say that traffic is still moving slowly on Lewis Frasier Road.