Liberty Co. drug trafficker who attempted to shoot at police faces life in prison

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Liberty County man was found guilty for attempting to shoot police, distribute drugs, among other charges.

According to a federal court in the Southern District, Charles Hyde, 63, pleaded guilty to five charges.

The charges include:

• Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine

• Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Marijuana

• Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

• Possession and Brandishing of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

The Hinesville man faces life in prison, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Charles Hyde has profited from the sale of poison in our communities for years, squandering multiple opportunities to lead a law-abiding life,” Estes said. “He’s lucky to still be alive, and now likely will spend the rest of that life behind bars – and our neighborhoods are safer as a result.”

Hyde and Stacey White, 34, made trips to an Atlanta meth supplier for more than two years. The two also recruited others to sell the drugs, according to court documents.

After a controlled purchase, investigators searched Hyde’s residence. During the search, he attempted to shoot at police. His gun malfunctioned and a Liberty County deputy shot his hand and took him into custody, Estes said.

Investigators found large amounts of meth and marijuana in his home. Hyde, White and four others were indicted in February 2019.

White, a member of the Bloods street gang, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 246 months in prison, Estes said. Charles’ brother, Terry Hyde, 58, is awaiting trial.

Three others also pleaded guilty to charges.

“DEA and its law enforcement partners presented a united front to bring this poly-drug trafficker to justice, Robert J. Murphy said, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division. “This sentencing is a victory, not only for the law enforcement community but for Liberty County and the surrounding area. Mr. Hyde may very well spend the remainder of his life in federal prison.”