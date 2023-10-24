BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort family is suing a T-Mobile employee, claiming an employee stole nude photos while he had the phone.

The lawsuit, filed in Beaufort County, alleges that Alfonso Estrella brought his phone to a T-Mobile store located at 330 Robert Smalls Parkway on May 18, 2022, in hopes of buying a new phone.

Store employee, James Tu, helped him find a phone and told Estrella he could leave while he transferred the data onto a new phone.

The lawsuit says after Estrella picked up the phone he found that Tu had texted nude pictures to himself from his old phone. The lawsuit also alleges that Tu has a history of stealing other customers’ explicit photos.

The family’s lawyers have requested a jury trial.