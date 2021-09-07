Law firm says Alex Murdaugh’s resignation comes after discovery of misappropriated funds

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh, who was allegedly shot Saturday afternoon on the side of a rural South Carolina road, is accused by his former law firm of misappropriating funds.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick law firm (PMPED), say Murdaugh’s resignation came after the discovery of misappropriated funds.

“On Friday, September 3, 2021, Alex Murdaugh resigned from the Law Firm. He is no longer associated with PMPED in any manner. His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies. A forensic accounting firm will be retained to conduct a thorough investigation. Law enforcement and the SC Bar have been notified by PMPED. This is disappointing news for all of us. Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior. Due to the ongoing investigations into these matters and client confidentiality, PMPED cannot comment further at this time. We encourage any client with questions to contact our offices regarding their file.” — PMPED says in a statement.

Murdaugh’s wife and son, Maggie and Paul were killed on June 7 at the family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County. Murdaugh found them the following morning. No suspects have been named in that investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says Murdaugh suffered a “superficial gunshot wound” to the head on Saturday. SLED did not say how he received the wound but did say Murdaugh called 911 following the shooting.

Police say they found at least seven shell casings at the scene. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motives.

Monday, he announced his resignation from his law firm and also said he will enter rehab.

Family friend and attorney Jim Griffin, says Murdaugh was shot while changing a tire in Hampton County. Griffin says, according to Alex’s brother Randy, a pickup truck drove up and someone opened fire on Murdaugh.

For a timeline of the Murdaugh investigations view the video below.