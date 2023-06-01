SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For those that have to be on the roads late at night, some lanes on two midtown Savannah streets will close for maintenance overnight on June 1.

The City of Savannah is performing overnight sanitary sewer and maintenance hole repairs on DeRenne Avenue and Abercorn Street starting Thursday at 9 p.m. until early Friday morning.

The repairs will close the northern eastbound lane of DeRenne Avenue and the DeRenne Avenue eastbound turning lane onto Abercorn Street. The project will also include the closure of the two western lanes of southbound Abercorn Street along with the northbound Abercorn Street inside turning lane onto westbound Derenne Avenue.

Traffic is expected to return to normal by 7 a.m. on Friday, June 2.