TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Lane closures will likely affect travel onto Tybee Island during the next 10 days.

Starting March 20 at 8:30 a.m., motorists saw the beginning of lane closures on US 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge.

Georgia DOT says continuous lane closures will continue for 9 days starting Tuesday so long as weather permits.

Construction work on US Highway 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge has been a cause of concern for both residents and visitors of Tybee Island.

In January, drivers shared their frustrations with News 3 about the ongoing construction work in the area.

Today, drivers may still be frustrated with long wait times.

US HWY 80 just before 6:30 p.m. on March 21:

Drivers should be prepared to stop and watch for warning signs, officials say. Law enforcement will be assisting with traffic control to enhance safety.