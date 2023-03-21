TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Lane closures will likely affect travel onto Tybee Island during the next 10 days.
Starting March 20 at 8:30 a.m., motorists saw the beginning of lane closures on US 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge.
Georgia DOT says continuous lane closures will continue for 9 days starting Tuesday so long as weather permits.
Construction work on US Highway 80 at Lazaretto Creek Bridge has been a cause of concern for both residents and visitors of Tybee Island.
In January, drivers shared their frustrations with News 3 about the ongoing construction work in the area.
Today, drivers may still be frustrated with long wait times.
US HWY 80 just before 6:30 p.m. on March 21:
Drivers should be prepared to stop and watch for warning signs, officials say. Law enforcement will be assisting with traffic control to enhance safety.