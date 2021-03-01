BCSO: Lady’s Island deadly shooting victim identified

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has identified the man killed in a shooting on Lady’s Island over the weekend.

Officers responded to the incident just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

“A resident of Stevic Court on Lady’s Island heard gunshots and called 911,” explained BCSO Maj. Bob Bromage.

Deputies arrived to find Adam Todd Saeed, 23, of Roswell, Georgia, deceased from a gunshot wound.

The BCSO says two other adults were also wounded. One was treated and released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital; the other is in stable condition but remains hospitalized.

BCSO investigators are hoping someone who was at the scene will help them find a person of interest in the case.

“Witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the scene shortly after the shooting and possibly got into a vehicle and left the scene,” said Bromage.

Investigators say the public is key to helping them solve cases like this.

“Interpersonal violence, very hard to predict. It usually stems from some sort of dispute, but the victim and the subject most often times are associated, you can’t be everywhere,” explained Bromage. “We believe people do have information, they may be reluctant to come forward. They can do it anonymously through Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry.”

Investigators ask anyone who has information is asked to contact Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.