Lady’s Island shooting injures woman, prompts school lockdown

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A woman was shot on Lady’s Island Thursday morning, prompting a lockdown at a nearby school.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the woman was shot in the Katy Circle area around 11:20 a.m.

Officials believe unknown subjects were traveling in a vehicle and left the scene immediately after the shooting.

Lady’s Island Middle School was placed on lockdown as BCSO secured the scene. The sheriff’s office says all students are safe and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public at this time.

The victim is being treated at the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Details on her condition were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry anonymously using the P3 Tips app or by calling 843-554-1111.