Lady’s Island Middle School student being charged in fight caught on camera

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lady’s Island middle schooler is facing threat and assault charges after a fight that was caught on camera this week.

According to a report from the Beaufort Police Department, two sixth graders at Lady’s Island Middle School got into a physical altercation in the girls’ locker room Thursday as another student filmed the encounter on Snapchat.

The video shows one of the students holding the other by the hair, knocking her to the floor twice and kicking her, according to the police report. The officer said it appears the student hit her head on a concrete wall and her arm on a wooden bench as she fell to the ground. The student used threatening language and expletives against the other, the officer added.

The police report also detailed conversations between the officer and both of the students involved in the fight. One of the students told the officer that the day prior to the physical fight, the girls got into a verbal argument calling each other slow walkers as they were heading to class.

The students’ names are redacted in the police report, though it appears the next day, one of the students pulled the other’s hair at the end of a dance class. The student “stated that [made] her really mad and that’s when they started to fight,” according to the police report.

The officer said they spoke with the father of the student who was knocked to the ground and he decided to press charges.

According to the police report, school administrators had been notified of each incident between the students. In a message to families of Lady’s Island Middle School, Principal Chavon Browne said the school is taking appropriate steps to handle the situation in accordance with their code of conduct.

“We do not condone any acts of violence in our school and strive to provide a safe, productive learning environment for our students each day,” Browne wrote.

The officer reported they’ll be filing charges of third-degree assault and battery and student threats against one of the students.

A family member told WSAV the parents of the victim have hired a lawyer and are pursuing charges to the fullest extent.