Lady’s Island man accused of uploading child sex abuse imagery to internet

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A Lady’s Island man has been arrested, accused of uploading child sexual abuse imagery to the internet.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), investigators received a lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children about the imagery being uploaded from computers or electronic devices by someone in the county.

Further investigation identified 42-year-old Phillip Martin Jr. as the uploader, BCSO said. Investigators obtained search and arrest warrants and served them Thursday morning.

Martin was at his home on Brindlewood Drive at the time and was taken into custody without incident. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized numerous electronic devices while searching his home.

Martin was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center on four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — two counts in the second degree and two in the third degree.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will examine the devices seized by BCSO, which officials say could result in additional criminal charges.

The office will also prosecute Martin for all charges stemming from the internet crimes investigation.