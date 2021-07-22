Kroger rape suspect indicted in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of raping a woman at a Kroger store in the Berwick area has been indicted on several charges.

Court documents obtained by WSAV News 3 this week show a Chatham County grand jury on July 15 returned a true bill charging Gregory Hathorne, 25, with rape, kidnapping and battery.

The indictment alleges Hathorne held the victim and had sexual intercourse with her against her will. It goes on to state he intentionally caused visible bodily harm to her by “grabbing, pulling and forcing her to the ground.”

Police arrested Hathorne on Tuesday, April 27. He allegedly followed the victim into the women’s restroom inside the Kroger and sexually assaulted her.

Witnesses told police they heard the woman screaming and several people chased the suspect who attempted to flee the scene.

Citizens restrained Hathorne until officers arrived on the scene to arrest him.