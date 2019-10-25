Kings Bay Naval Base trespassers found guilty

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 7 people received guilty verdicts linked to the illegal entry and vandalism of Submarine Base Kings Bay in 2018.

Stephen Michael Kelly, Mark Peter Colville, Clare Therese Grady, Martha Hennessy, Elizabeth McAlister, Patrick M. O’Neill, and Carmen Trotta were found guilty of federal charges including Conspiracy, Destruction of Property on a Naval Installation, Depredation of Government Property, and Trespass. Each defendant faces a sentence of up to 20 years plus six months in prison.

Officials say the defendants entered an outer security fence at the naval installation after cutting a padlock from a gate during the late hours of April 4, 2018. Once inside, the group damaged and vandalized property inside the facility before being taken into custody by naval security personnel.

Sentencing will be held at a later date.

