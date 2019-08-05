Kindergarten teacher arrested for child molestation in Long County

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A kindergarten teacher has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child molestation.

40-year-old Dennis Cooke, a teacher at Taylors Creek Elementary in Liberty County, was arrested Saturday morning at his home in Long County. He faces four counts of sexual molestation of a child.

Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles declined to go into details of the case but said the child was not of toddler age. When asked if the four counts of child molestation applied to the same victim, he declined to comment also.

News 3 is told the alleged charges occurred in Long County; not during the school year and not in a school.

This story is developing. Contributions made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service.