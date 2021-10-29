Keeping your pet safe this Halloween

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Pet safety is a big concern on holidays where fireworks are used. But what about on Halloween?

There are a few dangers to your pet during Halloween, the most obvious being candy. Most candy, especially chocolate, can make your pets really sick. So be sure to keep it out of their reach.

Halloween can be dangerous to dogs in particular. The number of people ringing the doorbell could make a dog unusually aggressive or scared. This increases the risk of a dog biting or attacking someone.

Many dogs can become so scared, they run away. Bobby Arthurs, manager at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, advises pet owners to take pictures of them just in case that happens.

“We do ask folks to, before it gets dark, keep their animals, go ahead and keep them inside. Not only keep them inside, but maybe put them inside a different room so they can’t see the trick or treaters coming to the front door, because of the costumes. The different costumes the adults and the children are wearing will really frighten our furbabies,” said Arthurs.

Arthurs said the Aiken County Animal Shelter is nearly full and soon they will have to start doubling up in kennels. They will be holding a Halloween adoption event on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm with the adoptable pets dressed in costume.

CLICK HERE for more information on the Halloween adoption event.