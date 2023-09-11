LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A K-9 team in Liberty County is being hailed as heroes after rescuing an 87-year-old Liberty County man suffering from dementia who had wandered away from his home.

Corporal Carter and her partner K-9 Legend used a “Scent Kit” which can preserve the scent of a person for up to 10 years to track down the missing man.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found about 0.25 miles away from home in the woods.

LCSO also said, “We are grateful for the quick and professional work of our K-9 team and the cooperation of the family members who provided the Scent Kit. This is another example of how our K-9 unit serves and protects our community. Please join us in congratulating Corporal Carter and K-9 Legend for their heroic deed!”

K-9 Legend June 1, 2021 — Photo via LCSO Facebook page

K-9 Legend June 1, 2021 — Photo via LCSO Facebook page

K-9 Legend June 1, 2021 — Photo via LCSO Facebook page

K-9 Legend has been serving Liberty County since joining the force at 8 weeks old on June 1, 2021.