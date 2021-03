SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a shooting Wednesday night that injured a juvenile.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m.in the 2100 block of Harden Street.

At the scene, police discovered a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

First responder transported the juvenile to a hospital.

The condition of the victim was unavailable at the time of this report.

Police believe the shooting occurred in another area.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.