PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a juvenile.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Newport subdivision on Cordage Circle.

The juvenile victim has been transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s age has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the shooting. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on air and online for more details.