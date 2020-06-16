Juvenile hospitalized after fight on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating an apparent assault involving a juvenile that happened on Sunday.

According to Tybee Police, at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Fisherman’s Walk in reference to a fight.

When they arrived, they found approximately eight juveniles who appeared to have been involved, including a juvenile African American male on the ground. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. The suspect(s) of the apparent assault were not on the scene.

“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department are deeply troubled by this incident and are working diligently in the interest of justice,” Tybee Police said in a statement on Facebook. “Our hearts are with the victim and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

Police say investigators have spoken with witnesses in an effort to identify a suspect and determine the exact nature of the altercation.

Those witnesses say the suspect is a white male with blonde hair, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 170 to 180 pounds. He has words tattooed on the side of his neck.

Anyone with information, including photos or videos of the fight, is asked to contact Detective Erica Coreno by calling 912-786-5600 or by e-mailing ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.