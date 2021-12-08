Justice Dept. still probing civil rights era police killings

FILE – This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. (AP Photo, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Justice Department has closed its investigation of Emmett Till’s slaying, yet agents are still probing as many as 20 other civil rights “cold cases.”

Records show the review includes the killings of 13 Black men by police in three Southern states decades ago. The department’s latest report to Congress cites the killings of six men shot by police during a racial rebellion in Augusta, Georgia, in 1970.

The agency also is investigating the killings of seven other Black men involved in student protests in South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana during the societal upheaval of the late 1960s and early ’70s.