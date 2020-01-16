BREAKING: 2 found guilty of murdering community activist Shawntray Grant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two defendants have been found guilty in the robbery and murder of local community activist Shawntray “Puff” Grant.

32-year-old Shawntray Grant was robbed and shot eight times during the early morning hours of June 15, 2018.

A jury on Wednesday night found Osha Dunham, 25, guilty of malice murder, felony murder and armed robbery. 24-year-old Nelaunte Grant (no relation) was found guilty of felony murder and robbery.

The state says Nelaunte Grant was among a group of four that went gambling on June 14. Shawntray Grant was the driver and won big that night.

A police detective said Shawntray Grant won nearly $10,000 at a casino boat in Brunswick and that Nelaunte Grant began texting the other suspect, 25-year-old Osha Dunham.

Osha Dunham

Nelaunte Grant

Prosecutors said there was a series of text messages and phone calls which resulted in Dunham and two other men ambushing Shawntray Grant as he drove into his apartment complex.

A medical examiner said Mr. Grant was shot eight times — five times in the back.

Authorities also alleged that Dunham had taken a gun from Shawntray Grant and used it to commit five other crimes including another murder.

They called Dunham a “one-man hurricane.” They showed pictures Dunham took of himself on his cell phone holding a large amount of cash and holding a weapon prosecutors said was Grant’s.

Prosecutors tried to paint a road map of sorts by showing cell phone mapping of Dunham’s phone and saying his phone was in the area of every crime scene starting with Shawntray Grant’s murder.

Dunham’s attorney argued the cell phone records showed no proof of him being at an actual crime location and were circumstantial at best.

Nelaunte Grant’s attorney argued that there was no case against his client, indicating that nothing was proven by text messages and cell phone conversations because the content of those messages and phone calls is not known.

Prosecutors argued that Nelaunte Grant had deleted the text messages and when questioned by police that she had denied knowing Dunham.

They said she did “not have to be behind a gun” to be guilty in the crime.

Dunham was also found guilty Wednesday of murdering Robert Lee, Jr. in a shooting at Yamacraw Village on July 8, 2018.

The state says that bullets from Shawntray Grant’s stolen weapon were at that crime scene.

Another suspect, 21-year-old Donnell Richardson, Jr. also stood trial for the Yamacraw Village shooting but was found not guilty on all counts.