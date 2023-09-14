CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A jury has acquitted Varshaun Brown, the cousin of Latoya James after he was accused of causing James’ death. The two were both inside Brown’s home when officers broke the door down with a battering ram and opened fire within seconds of entering — killing the unarmed black woman as they were attempting to serve a warrant.
James was sleeping on Brown’s couch when police fired into the home on May 4, 2021, shooting James in the back and shoulder which led to her death.
Last year, the family of James filed a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor as well as the other deputies involved in James’ death.
Today, the attorneys for James’ family released a statement:
“Today the jury made it absolutely clear that Varshaun Brown is not responsible for Latoya James death and there was only one other group shooting. Furthermore, we are confident that the other convictions and this draconian sentence will be overturned on appeal.
“The simple fact is that the Camden County Sheriff’s Department gunned Latoya James down in cold blood and they’ve been doing everything they could since to distract people from that fact. This overreaching prosecution was their last chance and there’s nowhere else to turn.
“How many more people have to be beaten or killed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department? We say no more and the people are with us.”Attorneys Harry Daniels, Bakari Sellers and Reginald Greene