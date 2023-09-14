CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A jury has acquitted Varshaun Brown, the cousin of Latoya James after he was accused of causing James’ death. The two were both inside Brown’s home when officers broke the door down with a battering ram and opened fire within seconds of entering — killing the unarmed black woman as they were attempting to serve a warrant.

James was sleeping on Brown’s couch when police fired into the home on May 4, 2021, shooting James in the back and shoulder which led to her death.

Last year, the family of James filed a $25 million lawsuit against Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor as well as the other deputies involved in James’ death.

Today, the attorneys for James’ family released a statement: