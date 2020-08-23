Judge upholds indictment against former Glynn County officer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge is refusing to throw out an indictment alleging that a former police officer in a coastal Georgia county ignored evidence that another officer was consorting with a drug dealer.

Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison upheld the indictment on Thursday.

Harrison is rejecting an argument that former Glynn County Police Lt. David Haney didn’t have sufficient legal representation when he testified before a grand jury in February.

Attorneys argued charges should be dropped because one of Haney’s three attorneys was denied access to the grand jury room.

Harrison hasn’t ruled on similar motions by Haney’s co-defendants. Also charged are Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, former chief of staff Brian Scott and former police Capt. David Hassler.