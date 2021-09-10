Judge revokes bond of former SC deputy coroner accused of murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge on Thursday revoked bond for a former Horry County Deputy Coroner who is accused of murder, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Chris Dontell had his bond revoked by Judge William Seals for violating conditions of his bond. Richardson said Dontell had similar violations to his co-defendant, Meagan Jackson. Jackson had her bond revoked in June.

News13 previously reported that Jackson was accused of having contact with Dontell both physically and over the phone multiple times. Jackson was also accused of violating her bond conditions by being pinged at locations where she was not allowed to be.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Jackson was the mother of Rice’s four children, though they were never married, a brother of the victim told WBTW News.