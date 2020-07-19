Judge orders new trial in deaths of Georgia couple at Camden Co. church

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge has ordered a new trial after overturning the convictions of a man found guilty of killing two people in their South Georgia church in 1985.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett handed down the ruling Friday for 58-year-old Dennis Perry after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched an alternate suspect during re-investigation of the case.

Perry is serving two life sentences for the killings of Harold and Thelma Swain, who were killed inside Rising Daughters Baptist Church in Waverly, Georgia.

Perry’s attorneys filed a motion for Perry to be released immediately on bond. The judge hasn’t said when he’ll decide that issue.