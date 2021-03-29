Judge keeps $1M bond for siblings accused in murder of Bluffton High student

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A judge has decided not to change the $1 million bond for two 18-year-olds charged in the murder of a Bluffton High School student.

The student, 18-year-old DJ Fields Jr., was shot and killed earlier this month while driving down Bluffton Parkway. Two other teenagers in the car were also injured in the shooting.

Four people have since been accused in Fields’ death, including Shania and Jayden Void, 18-year-old Orangeburg residents.

The Island Packet reports that during a hearing for the siblings Monday, prosecutors said they directed Jimmie Green, 19, to the wrong car.

Prosecutors alluded to a dispute between an unnamed Bluffton High student and Green and said the Voids “took it upon themselves” to point out Fields’ vehicle, the paper reports.

Photo collage of DJ Fields Jr.

Green, and the fourth suspect, 18-year-old Tyleic Chaneyfield, each face charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Voids both face charges of accessory after the fact of murder, a felony.

The Voids’ attorney claimed a bond of $1 million was unfair and virtually the same as no bond, the Island Packet reports. Ultimately, 14th Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen decided to keep the $1 million bond, considering the siblings “a danger to the community.”