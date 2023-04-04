SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) and Georgia State Patrol(GSP) arrested nearly 50 people and seized multiple guns and drugs following a two-day task force operation.

Operation Total Focus took place from March 31 to April 1. Troopers and officers executed warrants, addressed driving under the influence, as well as crime trends like entering auto and vehicle theft. The task force also provided a presence to discourage criminal activity.

“Operation Total Focus has been a collaborative effort between SPD and GSP troopers that started in August and occurs every couple of weeks,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “Each operation has been a success, resulting in removing drugs and illegal guns from our streets. We know it is having an impact on overall safety in our city. So far this year, we have seen a 12 percent decrease in violent crime. These operations will continue as we move into the summer and continue SPD’s mission of decreasing violence and illegal gun and drug activity in our city.”

The operation resulted in 48 arrests, with 28 being for driving under the influence and eight arrests for active warrants. Eight guns were seized, one of which was stolen. Authorities also seized 15.4 grams of cocaine, 9.54 grams of crack cocaine, 7 amphetamine pills, 250.64 grams of marijuana, 19.5 grams of fentanyl, 7.93 grams of oxycodone, 2.66 grams of Ecstasy and 3.2 grams of Xanax.