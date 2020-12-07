Jesup man sentenced to 14 years in prison for meth trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Jesup man will spend more than a decade in prison for meth trafficking. Authorities say a deputy was seriously injured at the time of the 33-year-old’s arrest.

According to Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, Derrick “Butta” Morris — who had prior felony convictions for drug possession and sale — has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 or more grams of methamphetamine.

After he completes his prison term, Morris must also serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In June 2019, following a drug deal, Morris was stopped in his vehicle by investigators from the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. During his arrest, Morris fought with an Appling County deputy who was injured and later hospitalized.

Authorities searched Morris’ vehicle and hotel room to find drugs, drug sales paraphernalia and cash.

“This is another offender we have worked closely with our local and federal partners to put away for a long time,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds. “He not only was dealing poison to South Georgia communities but also was violent towards a law enforcement officer.”

“This sentence should be a warning to others committing these felonies that they will be investigated and prosecuted,” Reynolds added.

The GBI, Appling County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.