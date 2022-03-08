BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia man receives a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Production of Child Pornography charge.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Casey Causey, 40, of Jesup, was sentence to 20 years after admitting to producing and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

The DOJ says authorities began investigating Causey after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led agents to Causey’s residence.

During a search of Causey’s room, agents seized multiple electronic devices containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

A federal judge also ordered Causey to pay $91,800 in restitution to victims, and to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.