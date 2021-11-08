Jesup man faces 20 years in prison for child molestation of 12-year-old

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — A Jesup man faces 20 years in jail after being convicted on Nov. 3 of child molestation, following a two-day trial, according to the Brunswick Judicial Circut. District Attorney Keith Higgins, says the charges stem from a March 2020 incident.

Higgins says 57-year-old Louie Curry was convicted of child molestation and sexual assault against a child under the age of 16. Curry allegedly molested the 12-year-old child while he was in a relationship with the victim’s mother and living with them.

“Curry took advantage of the access and opportunities he had in their shared home to touch this child inappropriately,” says Assistant District Attorney Seterria Brodnex, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

“Without this child’s bravery in finally coming forward and telling her sister what the defendant had been doing to her, it may have never stopped. It is our hope that no child ever has to go through this type of ordeal at the hands of this defendant again,” Brodnex added.

Wayne County jurors deliberated for more than three hours and found Curry guilty on two of the six counts. Curry will serve the first eight years of his term in confinement and will serve the remainder on probation and register as a sex offender, Higgins said.