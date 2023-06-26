JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) — An undercover officer is recovering after being drugged during an investigation in Jesup.

According to the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics Unit, several complaints of extreme intoxication and memory loss by patrons at local establishments sparked the undercover operation.

As part of the investigation, an undercover officer consumed a drugged beverage at an establishment and was hospitalized as a result. The officer spent several hours in the hospital, but later recovered and was released.

After executing a search warrant at the Chop House in Jesup on Thursday, June 22, police arrested 57-year-old John Yonkosky. He is facing several charges including sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit rape.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol canine unit and Ft. Stewart criminal investigations division helped in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected. If you have any information please call 911 or the Jesup/Wayne TNT at 912-427-1300.